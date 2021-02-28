ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.