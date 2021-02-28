Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 311329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 194,733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 294.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

