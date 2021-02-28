Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $4.36 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

