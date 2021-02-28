Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.40 ($16.95).

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.09 ($14.22) on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.18.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

