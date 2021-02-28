ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.75 ($11.48).

Shares of ENI opened at €9.50 ($11.17) on Wednesday. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €11.40 ($13.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.95.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

