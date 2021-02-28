Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,739 shares of company stock valued at $25,789,241. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

