Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EPOKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

EPOKY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,417. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

