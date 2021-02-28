Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,060 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter worth $62,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

ATAX opened at $4.66 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

