Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $226,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

