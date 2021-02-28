Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

AAL opened at $20.94 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

