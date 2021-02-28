Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,129,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.