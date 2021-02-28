Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,095,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.