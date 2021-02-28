Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE CFX opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$665.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.43.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

