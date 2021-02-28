Evercore ISI Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $133.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

