Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Evergy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

