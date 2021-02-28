EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Earnings Results

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.