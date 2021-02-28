Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

