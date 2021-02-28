Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,856. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.