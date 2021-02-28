Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

