Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

