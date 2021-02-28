Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

