Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

