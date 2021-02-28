FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $93.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

