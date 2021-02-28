FDx Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

