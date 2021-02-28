FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after buying an additional 27,135 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

