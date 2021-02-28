FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

