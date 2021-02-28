FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.