FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

