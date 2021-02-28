FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,653 Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

