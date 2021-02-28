FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock worth $9,330,516. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.80. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

