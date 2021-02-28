Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $88.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 81,822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT opened at $101.17 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.