Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Sells $175,012.11 in Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

