FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349,157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,145,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

