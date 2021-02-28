Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.