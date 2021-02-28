Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 42,900 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,645 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256,268 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

CCJ opened at $15.66 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

