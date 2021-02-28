Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 503,357 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.50% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

NYSE VLRS opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

