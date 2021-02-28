Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,036.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,717.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

