Fiera Capital Corp Sells 13,815 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

