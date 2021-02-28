Fiii (FIII) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Fiii has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $155,585.63 and approximately $1,706.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About Fiii

Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

