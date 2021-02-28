Financial Contrast: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $71.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.06%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.49% 10.07% 1.27% UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.84 $80.39 million $2.98 20.17 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.14 $243.60 million $4.99 16.91

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Westamerica Bancorporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 80 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

