Financial Review: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) versus The Competition

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) is one of 777 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eledon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52% Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4290 16659 36771 749 2.58

Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.01 million -0.74 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -5.49

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

