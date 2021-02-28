Financial Review: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hammerson 2 7 3 0 2.08

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.21, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust N/A 1.48% 0.26% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Hammerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.83 $226.36 million $2.42 7.84 Hammerson $243.00 million 0.23 -$997.51 million N/A N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

