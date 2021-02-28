First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,990 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.