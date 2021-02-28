First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has C$23.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.41. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.75.

In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at C$104,384. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 73,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$1,298,133.62. Following the sale, the director now owns -41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($733,013.62). Insiders have sold 115,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,954 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

