First Trust Advisors LP Buys 192,250 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.71 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.