First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 36,074 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,005 shares of company stock worth $3,184,581. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

