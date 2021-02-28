First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

