First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 1,509.1% in February

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 1,509.1% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $935,000.

Shares of FIF opened at $11.23 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

