First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FEI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

