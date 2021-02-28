First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FMY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.